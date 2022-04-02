Bundesliga / Matchday 28
BayArena / 02.04.2022
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
Hertha Berlin
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Hertha Berlin

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Hertha Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
27203463
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
27183657
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
27146748
4
RB LeipzigRBL
27136845
5
SC FreiburgSCF
27129645
16
Hertha BerlinBSC
27751526
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund's title charge dented with draw on the road at Koln

20/03/2022 at 21:00

Bundesliga

Lewandowski nets twice to equal Muller mark as Bayern get back on track with win over Union Berlin

19/03/2022 at 20:41

