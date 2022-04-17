Bundesliga / Matchday 30
BayArena / 17.04.2022
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
RB Leipzig
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - RB Leipzig

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
29157752
4
RB LeipzigRBL
29156851
5
SC FreiburgSCF
30149751
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund hold onto slim Bundesliga hopes with huge win over Wolfsburg

2 hours ago

Bundesliga

Late Lewandowski goal fires Bayern Munich to victory over Augsburg

09/04/2022 at 16:09

Related matches

Borussia M’gladbach
0
3
1. FC Köln
71'
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
17/04
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
17/04
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
17/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and RB Leipzig news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

