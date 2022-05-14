Bundesliga / Matchday 34
BayArena / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Advertisement
Ad

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - SC Freiburg

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33244576
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
33213966
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
33187861
4
RB LeipzigRBL
331761057
5
SC FreiburgSCF
331510855
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern held at home by relegation-threatened Stuttgart

08/05/2022 at 18:00

Bundesliga

Bochum safe after seven-goal thriller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick

30/04/2022 at 16:57

Related matches

1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
14/05
Borussia Dortmund
-
-
Hertha Berlin
14/05
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
1. FC Köln
14/05
Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14/05

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.