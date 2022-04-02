Bundesliga / Matchday 28
Signal Iduna Park / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
1
4
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Borussia Dortmund - RB Leipzig

Highlights

Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig

Statistics

Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Goals

4
61%
Possession
39%
7
Corners
5
12
Free kicks
8
1
Offside
2

Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-4-3
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
28213466
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
28183757
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
