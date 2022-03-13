Bundesliga / Matchday 26
Signal Iduna Park / 13.03.2022
Borussia Dortmund
Rescheduled
-
-
Arminia Bielefeld
Borussia Dortmund - Arminia Bielefeld Summary

Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
3

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Arminia Bielefeld

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
26193460
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
24162650
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
25136645
4
SC FreiburgSCF
26128644
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
26135844
15
Arminia BielefeldDSC
255101025
