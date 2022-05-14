Bundesliga / Matchday 34
Signal Iduna Park / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

Borussia Dortmund - Hertha Berlin

Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
3-4-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
3-4-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Hertha Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33244576
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
33213966
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
33187861
4
RB LeipzigRBL
331761057
5
SC FreiburgSCF
331510855
15
Hertha BerlinBSC
33961833
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern held at home by relegation-threatened Stuttgart

08/05/2022 at 18:00

Bundesliga

Bochum safe after seven-goal thriller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick

30/04/2022 at 16:57

Related matches

1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
14/05
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
1. FC Köln
14/05
Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
14/05
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
VfL Bochum
14/05

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 14 May 2022.

Catch the latest Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.