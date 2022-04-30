Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Signal Iduna Park / 30.04.2022
Borussia Dortmund
First half
0
1
3'
VfL Bochum
    BORUSSIA DORTMUND V BOCHUM: HOSTS LOOKING TO SECURE SECOND PLACE FINISH

    Ben Snowball
    Ben Snowball
    Updated 30/04/2022 at 13:32 GMT
    1st Half
    1'
    KICK OFF
    We're underway in Dortmund
    14:20
    TEN MINUTES TO GO
    Atmoshpere is building at the Signal Iduna Park and we're nearly ready for kick-off
    14:10
    POOR ON THE ROAD
    Bochum have picked up 25 of their 36 points at home and 10 of their 15 league matches have ended in defeat.
    It will be tough for them to get something out the game this afternoon.
    13:59
    SHOULD STAY UP
    Barring any dramatic end of season miracles, Bochum should be in the Bundesliga for another year. They won the second tier in the previous campaign and to come up and keep their top flight status means it's been a successful year for them.
    They sit 13th in the table and have not really been dragged into a relegation battle at any point. Thomas Reis' team have dropped off a little in recent weeks though failing to score in any of their last three matches.
    13:52
    BOUNCE BACK FROM BAYERN TITLE DEFEAT
    Marco Rose's side loss to Bayern Munich last weekend, 3-1, handed them their 10th consecutive Bundesliga title.
    Now Dortmund are playing to secure second place and at least a draw today would seal that but it is another season where they fall short of Bayern, they are trophy-less and failed to get far in Europe. Slightly disappointing.
    13:42
    BOCHUM STARTING XI
    Ex-Arsenal man Takuma Asano is in the lineup.
    13:38
    DORTMUND STARTING XI
    17-year-old English attacker Jamie Bynoe-Gittens starts.
    13:35
    WELCOME
    Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the Bundesliga fixture between Borussia Dortmund and Bochum.
    BVB are looking to seal a second place finish while Bochum can mathematically avoid relegation today.