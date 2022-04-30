Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Signal Iduna Park / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
Advertisement
Ad

Borussia Dortmund - VfL Bochum

Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
31243475
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
31203863
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31167855
4
RB LeipzigRBL
31166954
5
SC FreiburgSCF
311410752
13
VfL BochumBOC
311061536
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern sink Dortmund to clinch 10th straight Bundesliga title

23/04/2022 at 19:18

Bundesliga

Bayern one win off sealing title after hitting three past Bielefeld

17/04/2022 at 16:47

Related matches

1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
19:30
1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
30/04
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
Hertha Berlin
30/04
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
30/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Borussia Dortmund and VfL Bochum news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.