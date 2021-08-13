Borussia M’gladbach - FC Bayern Munich
Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia M’gladbach and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 13 August 2021.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Marco Rose or Hans-Dieter Flick? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Catch the latest Borussia M’gladbach and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.
Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Borussia M’gladbach and FC Bayern Munich. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.
Gladbach are handing a debut to 18-year-old American Joseph Scally at left-back.
Bayern are handing a surprise start to Josip Stanisic. The 21-year-old has been a regular for Bayern Munich II since 2019, but is making just his second start for the league champions at right back in place of the injured Benjamin Pavard. Hansi Flick handed him his first team debut last season in a 1-1 draw with Union Berlin on April 10. Could he become an important player to Julian Nagelsmann? Perhaps.
Gladbach starting XI: Sommer, Launer, Ginter, Elvedi, Scally, Kramer, Neuhaus, Herrmann, Stindl, Wolf, Plea
Subs: Sippel, Thuram, Beyer, Netz, Benes, Hofmann, Jantschke, Noss, Bennetts
Bayern starting XI: Neuer, Kimmich, Upamecano, Sule, Davies, Stanisic, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski
Subs: Ulreich, Richards, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Richards, Cuisance, Sarr, Nianzou, Musiala
The Bundesliga is back! Welcome to Eurosport's live digital coverage of Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich. Bayern begin life under Julian Nagelsmann while Gladbach have a new manager themselves with Adi Hutter leading the team. Kick-off is at 7:30pm UK time with team news coming right up!