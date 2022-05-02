Bundesliga / Matchday 32
Borussia-Park / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Borussia M’gladbach - RB Leipzig

Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
32243575
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
32203963
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31167855
4
SC FreiburgSCF
321510755
5
RB LeipzigRBL
31166954
13
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
311081338
