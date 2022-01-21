Rescheduled
Bundesliga / Matchday 20
Deutsche Bank Park / 21.01.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Rescheduled
Arminia Bielefeld
Eintracht Frankfurt - Arminia Bielefeld Summary

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Arminia Bielefeld jersey
Arminia Bielefeld
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt
Arminia Bielefeld logo
Arminia Bielefeld
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Arminia Bielefeld

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
19151346
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
19131540
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
1995532
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1994631
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1987431
8
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1977528
16
Arminia BielefeldDSC
1939718
