Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Deutsche Bank Park / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Advertisement
Ad

Eintracht Frankfurt - SC Freiburg

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
29193760
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
9
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
28109939
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Late Lewandowski goal fires Bayern Munich to victory over Augsburg

6 minutes ago

Bundesliga

Brandt double helps Borussia Dortmund overcome injuries and beat VfB Stuttgart

19 hours ago

Related matches

Hertha Berlin
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
17:30
VfL Bochum
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
10/04
RB Leipzig
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
10/04
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
0
2
Borussia M’gladbach

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 10 April 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.