FC Augsburg - SC Freiburg

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 19 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Markus Weinzierl or Christian Streich? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

