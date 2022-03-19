Bundesliga / Matchday 27
Allianz Arena / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
FC Bayern Munich - 1. FC Union Berlin Summary

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
26193460
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
26182656
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
26136745
4
RB LeipzigRBL
26135844
5
SC FreiburgSCF
26128644
8
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
26108838
Latest news

Bundesliga

Witsel strikes late against plucky Mainz to keep Dortmund in title race

Yesterday at 19:56

Bundesliga

Wolf fires Borussia Dortmund to win over Arminia Bielefeld

13/03/2022 at 20:31

