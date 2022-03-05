Bundesliga / Matchday 25
Allianz Arena / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC Bayern Munich - Bayer 04 Leverkusen Summary

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
24191458
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
24162650
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
24135644
4
RB LeipzigRBL
24124840
5
SC FreiburgSCF
24117640
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund held by Augsburg to lose ground on Bayern

27/02/2022 at 19:37

Bundesliga

Bayern extend lead at top of Bundesliga with Frankfurt win

26/02/2022 at 20:20

Related matches

