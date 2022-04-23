Bundesliga / Matchday 31
Allianz Arena / 23.04.2022
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund live updates - latest Bundesliga score as Bayern look to seal the title!
34'
GOALLLLL! BAYERN HAVE TWO NOW!
Lewandowski finishes superbly from Muller's through pass after an awful mistake by Zagadou for Dortmund gives the ball away cheaply in their own third of the pitch.
BVB are then punished by Bayern's main man there. Dortmund have a mountain to climb, and Bayern can think about celebrating the title!
30'
GOAL DISALLOWED!
Gnabry thinks he has his brace after a clinical counter attack, but the goal is ruled out!
The ball is quickly played to the German on the edge of the box, and he finishes brilliantly into the bottom corner, but the initial pass in behind for Coman saw the Frenchman a fraction offside.
27'
SLASHED WIDE!
A chance for Borussia Dortmund! Brandt plays in Haaland to his left in the box, but the striker has to take the shot first-time due to Bayern players rushing towards him. He scuffs it wide!
25'
CLOSE UP: GNABRY FINISH
What a strike by the attacker.
Image credit: Getty Images
22'
ANOTHER BALL FROM DEEP
Coman is almost in! Goretzka clips in a through pass from midfield over the top for the Frenchman to chase in the box, but Hitz claims in the Dortmund goal as the ball has just too much on it.
19'
CHANCE TAKEN BY GNABRY
In terms of expected goals, Gnabry's strike came from a xG value of just 0.06. That means that the chances of that strike going in and causing trouble were pretty low, which shows just how brilliant the strike was by the German.
18'
DORTMUND SHAKEN
The visitors are now under a bit of pressure following the goal. Coman gets the ball in the box to try and free up Lewandowski, but a defender gets a block in.
15'
Goal
Serge Gnabry
FC Bayern Munich
Goals1
On target1
GOALLLLL! WHAT A STRIKE BY GNABRY
Bayern are ahead! And what a goal it is
The corner comes in, which Lewandowski flicks on at the far post to the path of Gnabry at the edge of the area. He takes the ball with his thigh and hit it on the volley into the back of the net!
14'
GOOD INTERCEPTION!
Guerreiro makes a critical interception to stop a certain Gnabry goal after a nice and slick passing move into the box. Corner to Bayern.
12'
NOT CONTROLLED!
A half-chance goes begging for Bayern as Muller's cross into the box finds Coman, but his touch to cushion the ball is poor and trickles out for a Dortmund goal-kick.
9'
LIVELY!
Dortmund have had a good start here. They are pressing high, and not allowing Bayern to find their rhythm.
6'
TACTIC TO KEEP AN EYE ON?
Haaland is once again put in behind by Bellingham from deep, and almost is 1 v 1 with Neuer, but the pass just had too much on it and the Bayern goalkeeper gathers.
5'
NICE PASSING
Can gives away possession to Davies. The ball is neatly played on the edge of the box and finds Kimmich, who resists the urge to shoot, instead sliding the ball in for Pavard. Muller takes it on and puts in a cross, but Dortmund clear.
3'
106TH EDITION OF THE KLASSIKER
It has been a bright start for Dortmund, who have their first foray forward. Reiner looks for Haaland, but the through ball is intercepted by Davies.
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Allianz Arena, which is packed to the rafters! Dortmund kick us off.
17:25
TALE OF THE DEFENCES
This may be the way the game may be decided. Both defences have been suspect at times this season.
We are almost ready here!
17:15
TWENTY MINUTES TO GO
We are almost ready for another Der Klassiker showdown here in Bavaria. Will Bayern make history this afternoon and seal their tenth successive league title?
Dortmund have not beaten Bayern in the Bundesliga since 2018 - a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park.
17:10
17:05
BAYERN ON A ROLL
Eventhough by their standards, this season has been sub-par, Bayern have been fantastic in the Bundesliga, and have won six of their last eight league games.
That includes four on the spin, conceding just one goal.
17:00