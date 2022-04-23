Bundesliga / Matchday 31
Allianz Arena / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Advertisement
Ad

FC Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
30233472
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
RB LeipzigRBL
30166854
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
30157852
5
SC FreiburgSCF
30149751
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern one win off sealing title after hitting three past Bielefeld

17/04/2022 at 16:47

Bundesliga

Dortmund hold onto slim Bundesliga hopes with huge win over Wolfsburg

16/04/2022 at 16:01

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
19:30
RB Leipzig
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
23/04
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
23/04
SC Freiburg
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
23/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.