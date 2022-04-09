Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Allianz Arena / 09.04.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
FC Augsburg
FC Bayern Munich - FC Augsburg

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-4-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
28213466
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
28183757
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
13
FC AugsburgFCA
28881232
Latest news

Bundesliga

Leipzig keep Champions League hopes alive and deal hammer blow to Dortmund title hopes

02/04/2022 at 19:11

Bundesliga

Bayern consolidate top spot after thrashing Freiburg

02/04/2022 at 16:32

