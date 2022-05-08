Bundesliga / Matchday 33
Allianz Arena / 08.05.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
FC Bayern Munich - VfB Stuttgart

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
32243575
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
33213966
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
33187861
4
SC FreiburgSCF
331510855
5
RB LeipzigRBL
321661054
16
VfB StuttgartVFB
326111529
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bochum safe after seven-goal thriller at Dortmund as Haaland scores hat-trick

30/04/2022 at 16:57

Bundesliga

Mainz stun Bayern with comprehensive win

01/05/2022 at 10:59

