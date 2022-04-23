Bundesliga / Matchday 31
Red Bull Arena / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

RB Leipzig - 1. FC Union Berlin

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
30233472
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
RB LeipzigRBL
30166854
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
30157852
5
SC FreiburgSCF
30149751
6
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
30138947
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern one win off sealing title after hitting three past Bielefeld

17/04/2022 at 16:47

Bundesliga

Dortmund hold onto slim Bundesliga hopes with huge win over Wolfsburg

16/04/2022 at 16:01

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
19:30
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
23/04
SC Freiburg
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
23/04
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
23/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest RB Leipzig and 1. FC Union Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.