Bundesliga / Matchday 27
Red Bull Arena / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig - Eintracht Frankfurt

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
26193460
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
26182656
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
26136745
4
SC FreiburgSCF
27129645
5
RB LeipzigRBL
26135844
10
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
26107937
