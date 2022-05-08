Bundesliga / Matchday 33
Red Bull Arena / 08.05.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
FC Augsburg
RB Leipzig - FC Augsburg

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
5-3-2
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
32243575
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
33213966
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
33187861
4
SC FreiburgSCF
331510855
5
RB LeipzigRBL
321661054
14
FC AugsburgFCA
32981535
