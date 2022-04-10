Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Red Bull Arena / 10.04.2022
RB Leipzig
Not started
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
RB Leipzig - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Lineups

RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
5-3-2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

RB Leipzig

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
29193760
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
6
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
281351044
