Bundesliga / Matchday 28
Europa-Park Stadion / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Completed
1
4
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
SC Freiburg - FC Bayern Munich

Highlights

SC Freiburg
FC Bayern Munich

Statistics

SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1

Goals

4
39%
Possession
61%
1
Corners
6
10
Free kicks
12
0
Offside
3

Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
28213466
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
28183757
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
