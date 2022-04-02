Bundesliga / Matchday 28
Europa-Park Stadion / 02.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Advertisement
Ad

SC Freiburg - FC Bayern Munich

Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
27203463
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
27183657
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
27146748
4
RB LeipzigRBL
27136845
5
SC FreiburgSCF
27129645
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund's title charge dented with draw on the road at Koln

20/03/2022 at 21:00

Bundesliga

Lewandowski nets twice to equal Muller mark as Bayern get back on track with win over Union Berlin

19/03/2022 at 20:41

Related matches

1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
1. FC Köln
19:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Hertha Berlin
02/04
Arminia Bielefeld
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
02/04
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
VfL Bochum
02/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 2 April 2022.

Catch the latest SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.