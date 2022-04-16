Bundesliga / Matchday 30
Europa-Park Stadion / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-bochum/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Bochum
SC Freiburg - VfL Bochum

Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29223469
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
29193760
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
29157752
4
RB LeipzigRBL
29156851
5
SC FreiburgSCF
29139748
12
VfL BochumBOC
291061336
