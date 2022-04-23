Bundesliga / Matchday 31
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/greuther-furth/teamcenter.shtml
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Advertisement
Ad

SpVgg Greuther Fürth - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Lineups

SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-4-2
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SpVgg Greuther Fürth logo
SpVgg Greuther Fürth jersey
SpVgg Greuther Fürth
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

SpVgg Greuther Fürth

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
30233472
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
30203763
3
RB LeipzigRBL
30166854
4
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
30157852
5
SC FreiburgSCF
30149751
18
SpVgg Greuther FürthSGF
30381917
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern one win off sealing title after hitting three past Bielefeld

17/04/2022 at 16:47

Bundesliga

Dortmund hold onto slim Bundesliga hopes with huge win over Wolfsburg

16/04/2022 at 16:01

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
19:30
RB Leipzig
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
23/04
Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
23/04
SC Freiburg
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
23/04

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Bayer 04 Leverkusen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.