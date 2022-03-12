Bundesliga / Matchday 26
PreZero Arena / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Bayern Munich Summary

Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
25192459
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
24162650
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
25136645
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
25134843
5
RB LeipzigRBL
25125841
Latest news

Bundesliga

Muller scores own goal as Bayern drop points in draw with Leverkusen

06/03/2022 at 15:35

Bundesliga

Dortmund held by Augsburg to lose ground on Bayern

27/02/2022 at 19:37

