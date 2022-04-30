Bundesliga / Matchday 32
PreZero Arena / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SC Freiburg

Lineups

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
31243475
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
31203863
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
31167855
4
RB LeipzigRBL
31166954
5
SC FreiburgSCF
311410752
8
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
311371146
Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

