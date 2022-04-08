Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Mercedes-Benz Arena / 08.04.2022
VfB Stuttgart
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
VfB Stuttgart - Borussia Dortmund

Lineups

VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
28213466
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
28183757
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
15
VfB StuttgartVFB
28691327
Latest news

Bundesliga

Leipzig keep Champions League hopes alive and deal hammer blow to Dortmund title hopes

02/04/2022 at 19:11

Bundesliga

Bayern consolidate top spot after thrashing Freiburg

02/04/2022 at 16:32

