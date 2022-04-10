Bundesliga / Matchday 29
Vonovia Ruhrstadion / 10.04.2022
VfL Bochum
Not started
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
VfL Bochum - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Lineups

VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Bochum

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
29214467
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
29193760
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
28156751
4
RB LeipzigRBL
28146848
5
SC FreiburgSCF
28129745
12
VfL BochumBOC
281051335
Latest news

Bundesliga

Brandt double helps Borussia Dortmund overcome injuries and beat VfB Stuttgart

18 hours ago

Bundesliga

Leipzig keep Champions League hopes alive and deal hammer blow to Dortmund title hopes

02/04/2022 at 19:11

