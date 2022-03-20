Bundesliga / Matchday 27
Volkswagen Arena / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Advertisement
Ad

VfL Wolfsburg - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Lineups

VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

VfL Wolfsburg

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
26193460
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
26182656
3
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
26136745
4
SC FreiburgSCF
27129645
5
RB LeipzigRBL
26135844
12
VfL WolfsburgWOB
26941331
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Witsel strikes late against plucky Mainz to keep Dortmund in title race

16/03/2022 at 19:56

Bundesliga

Wolf fires Borussia Dortmund to win over Arminia Bielefeld

13/03/2022 at 20:31

Related matches

FC Bayern Munich
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
17:30
RB Leipzig
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
20/03
1. FC Köln
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
20/03
VfB Stuttgart
3
2
FC Augsburg

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer 04 Leverkusen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.