Lucas Hernandez has avoided a six month prison sentence for breaking a restraining order in 2017 after his appeal was accepted by Madrid’s provincial hearings court.

The Bayern Munich defender had until October 28 to voluntarily go to jail , but he has successfully appealed the prison term for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend and now wife, Amelia de la Osa Lorente.

The France international was sentenced to 31 days of community service, and he and his partner were barred from approaching each other or communicating in any way for a period of six months.

However, he was arrested at Madrid airport in 2017 for breaching the restraining order after returning to Spain from his honeymoon with Lorente. She was not arrested as her restraining order had not yet been served.

Hernandez's sentence will be suspended for four years as long as he does not commit a new offence during the period and has been given a €96,000 fine.

The sentence read: "Section 26 of the Provincial Court of Madrid has upheld the appeal filed by Lucas Hernández against the warrant of admission to prison for breach of sentence and suspends the execution of the six-month sentence imposed on the offender with the following conditions:

Suspension period of four years

The suspension is conditioned to the conviction not committing a new crime during that period

The suspension is also conditioned to the payment of a fine that is established in 240 fine instalments with a daily quota of 400 euros.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness offered his support to Hernandez and slammed the Spanish justice system, labelling the court case 'a joke'.

"All this is ridiculous," he told SPORT1.

"He is married to his wife and is now going to jail for a story that happened years ago? It's a joke."

