Bayern Munich moved nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table after a 1-4 win over Freiburg.

There was a lack of clear-cut chances in the first half as Bayern struggled to break down the hosts' solid defensive set-up.

The second half was livelier, Kimmich delivered a free-kick and it was headed home by Leon Goretzka after Flekken came flying out to punch the ball and missed it completely.

But after just five minutes Freiburg were level, substitute Nils Petersen had only been on the pitch 15 seconds when he equalised curling one past Manuel Neuer.

It was a game for subs as Serge Gnabry put Bayern back ahead with his first touch finishing superbly, then Kingsley Coman wrapped up three points with a powerful strike. Flekken got a hand to it but couldn't keep it out.

There was even time Marcel Sabitzer, who also came off the bench, to wrap up the scoring at the end of stoppage time.

TALKING POINT - SUPER SUBS MAKE THE DIFFERENCE FOR BAYERN

Freiburg got their tactics spot on in opening 45 minutes frustrating the German champions who struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. However, they will be kicking themselves for giving Bayern the lead in the 58th minute conceding sloppily from a set-piece due to a goalkeeping error.

Petersen came on and got them back into the game and the emphasis was on Julien Nagelsmann to make a switch that could change the game and so he did. It raised some eyebrows at the time but taking off Robert Lewandowski, who looked tired after helping Poland qualify for the World Cup, and replacing him with Musiala was a masterstroke. He then took defender, Benjamin Pavard off and replaced him with Gnabry. The winger had only been on the pitch a matter of seconds when he put Bayern back in charge of the match.

Coman then ensured the last ten minutes wouldn't be nervy for his side making it 1-3. The ex-Arsenal man, Gnabry, then combined with fellow substitute Marcel Sabitzer as he tucked the ball home with ease to score their fourth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - SERGE GNABRY

There were a few good performers in Bayern shirts but for the sharpness shown off the bench by Gnabry means he takes the man of the match award. With Lewandowski off the pitch somebody needed to step up and within a matter of seconds he had the composure and talent to finish and score the goal that put Bayern back in control and they were not going to give away a lead again. To top it off he even assisted the last goal of the game. His twenty minute cameo was superb.

Serge Gnabry of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrates after scoring their team's second goal during the Bundesliga match between Sport-Club Freiburg and FC Bayern München at Europa-Park Stadion on April 02, 2022 in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Freiburg: Flekken 4, Gulde 6, Lienhart 6, N.Schlotterbeck 7, Schmid 5, Hofler, 6, Eggestein 6, Gunter 6, Sallai 5, Grifo 6, Holer 7. Subs: Petersen 7, Siquet 6, Weishaupt 6, Jeong 6, Haberer 6

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Pavard 5, Nianzou 6, Upamecano 7, Hernandez 6, Goretzka 7, Kimmich 7, Sane 6, Muller 6, Coman 7, Lewandowski 5. Subs: Tolisso 6, Musiala 6, Gnabry 9, Sabitzer 7, Sule 6

KEY MOMENTS

58' GOAL! FREIBURG 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH - Kimmich delivers from a free-kick, it's a good ball and Goretzka rises highest to head towards goal. Freiburg keeper Flekken comes flying out of goal trying to punch, completely miss judges the flight of the ball and the net is empty for Goretzka to score on his first match after a length spell out injured.

63' GOAL! FREIBURG 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH - It's his second touch of the ball, he's been on the pitch for just 10 seconds and Nils Petersen has scored. He controls a long ball then pops up in the box to finish brilliantly with a curling shot. We're level.

73' GOAL! FREIBURG 1-2 BAYERN MUNICH - It's a game for the subs, Gnabry scores with his first touch that is a great finish.

82' GOAL! FREIBURG 1-3 BAYERN MUNICH - Coman scores and wraps up the three points that will send Bayern nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga. He shoots powerfully from outside the box catching Flekken off guard who touches it but can't keep it out.

90+7' GOAL! FREIBURG 1-4 BAYERN MUNICH - The Bavarians are running riot now, they have plenty of players forward and Freiburg are so open. They pass it around simply playing with the opponents defence and eventually it's Sabitzer (another sub) who eventually shoots into an empty net after Flekken came out his goal.

KEY STAT

Freiburg have only beaten Bayern once in their last 38 meetings.

