German side Schalke 04 have confirmed they are removing Gazprom sponsorship from their shirts in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom is a Russian majority state-owned gas company, and is a big sponsor in the world of football.

Schalke have a sponsorship deal with Gazprom but the incursion on Ukraine by their Russian neighbours has prompted the club to take the decision to remove the name from their shirts.

“Following recent developments, FC Schalke 04 have decided to remove the logo of main sponsor Gazprom from the club's shirts. It will be replaced by lettering reading ‘Schalke 04’ instead,” read a statement from the 2. Bundesliga club.

Bild reported that Schalke coach Dimitrios Grammozi attended a press conference on Thursday without the Gazprom logo on his club attire.

Gazprom is a key backer of UEFA, and European football’s governing body is to hold an extraordinary meeting of its executive committee on Friday when it is expected to be confirmed that the Russian city of St Petersburg will be stripped of the honour of hosting the Champions League final.

Schalke are next in action against Karlsruher in the second tier of German football on Saturday.

