1. FC Köln - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
RheinEnergieStadion / 07.08.2022
1. FC Köln
Not started
-
-
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
5-3-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
5-3-2
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Köln

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
11003
8
1. FC KölnKOE
00000
8
FC Schalke 04S04
00000
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

17 hours ago

