1. FC Köln - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
RheinEnergieStadion / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Lineups

1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-4-2
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Köln

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
3
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
4
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
9
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1152417
11
1. FC KölnKOE
1144316
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

2 hours ago

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Köln and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Köln and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

