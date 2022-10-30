1. FC Union Berlin - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1254319
10
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
1144316
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

17 minutes ago

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
17:30
FC Schalke 04
-
-
SC Freiburg
30/10
1. FC Köln
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
30/10
VfL Wolfsburg
4
0
VfL Bochum

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia M’gladbach with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia M’gladbach news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.