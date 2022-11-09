1. FC Union Berlin - FC Augsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-augsburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Augsburg
Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1481525
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
13
FC AugsburgFCA
1342714
