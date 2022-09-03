1. FC Union Berlin - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 03.09.2022
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
431010
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
431010
3
SC FreiburgSCF
43019
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
43019
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
43019
Latest news

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

