1. FC Union Berlin - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
3
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
21104
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
21104
11
RB LeipzigRBL
20202
Latest news

Bundesliga

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – The next English jewel for Borussia Dortmund

16/08/2022 at 13:58

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruise to win over Wolfsburg

14/08/2022 at 18:13

