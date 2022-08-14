1. FSV Mainz 05 - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
MEWA ARENA / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FSV Mainz 05

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
2
RB LeipzigRBL
21104
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
4
SC FreiburgSCF
21013
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
8
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
11003
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund score three in 11 minutes to overcome Freiburg

18 hours ago

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

