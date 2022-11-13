1. FSV Mainz 05 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
MEWA ARENA / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FSV Mainz 05

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
RB LeipzigRBL
1584328
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
4
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
12
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
1453618
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

BVB well beaten by Monchengladbach and slip off top-four pace in the Bundesliga

17 hours ago

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Related matches

FC Augsburg
0
1
VfL Bochum
74'
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1
0
VfB Stuttgart
77'
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
1
2
VfL Wolfsburg
73'
Hertha Berlin
2
0
1. FC Köln
74'

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Eintracht Frankfurt news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.