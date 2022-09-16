1. FSV Mainz 05 - Hertha Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
MEWA ARENA / 16.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

1. FSV Mainz 05

Hertha Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
6
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
631210
15
Hertha BerlinBSC
61235
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
Werder Bremen
17/09
Borussia Dortmund
-
-
FC Schalke 04
17/09
FC Augsburg
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
17/09
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
17/09

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 16 September 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FSV Mainz 05 and Hertha Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.