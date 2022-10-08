1. FSV Mainz 05 - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
MEWA ARENA / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-4-3
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FSV Mainz 05

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
11
RB LeipzigRBL
832311
12
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
832311
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

29/09/2022 at 17:25

Related matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
Werder Bremen
19:30
VfL Bochum
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
08/10
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
FC Schalke 04
08/10
FC Augsburg
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
08/10

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 8 October 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FSV Mainz 05 and RB Leipzig news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.