1. FSV Mainz 05 - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
MEWA ARENA / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups

1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FSV Mainz 05

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
9
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
1253418
12
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1235414
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

29/10/2022 at 16:11

