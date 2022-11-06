Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
BayArena / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
3
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
4
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1363421
16
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
122379
