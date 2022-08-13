Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Augsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
BayArena / 13.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-augsburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Augsburg
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-2-1-3
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
13
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
10010
17
FC AugsburgFCA
10010
Latest news

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

05/08/2022 at 23:11

