Bayer 04 Leverkusen - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
BayArena / 08.10.2022
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
15
FC Schalke 04S04
81346
17
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
81255
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

29/09/2022 at 17:25

Related matches

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
Werder Bremen
19:30
1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
RB Leipzig
08/10
VfL Bochum
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
08/10
FC Augsburg
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
08/10

