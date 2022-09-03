Bayer 04 Leverkusen - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
BayArena / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-5-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
431010
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
431010
3
SC FreiburgSCF
43019
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
43019
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
43019
13
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
41033
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Related matches

Borussia Dortmund
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
19:30
VfL Bochum
-
-
Werder Bremen
03/09
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
03/09
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
FC Schalke 04
03/09

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.